Police and Court Report for May 18

Police and Court Report for May 18

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 18 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Three Mexican nationals were indicted in The United States Attorney's Office Northern District of West Virginia on Wednesday for allegedly re-entering the country illegally, according to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Bonifacio Zarate-Flores, 27; Eusebio Paulino Lopez-Lopez, 28; and Regino Castro-Sanchez, 45, were indicted for charges of re-entry of a removed alien.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Name one bill Dems have submitted since Jan. 49 min lol 19
Big Sandy Civic Arena 1 hr lol 5
Snitchington aka Huntington 1 hr lol 11
jumper on 17th st bridge 1 hr lol 20
Thousands of women raped in US military 1 hr lol 7
Cps sopie vogal 1 hr mwkdm 16
America Held Hostage Day 122 2 hr You are gay 6
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Mexico
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. South Korea
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,019 • Total comments across all topics: 281,188,871

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC