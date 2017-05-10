Police and Court Report for May 11
Five out-of-state individuals were indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday for allegedly smuggling cigarettes into West Virginia from Virginia, where cigarette tax rates are one of the lowest in the nation. According to Assistant United States Attorney, Criminal Chief Randolph J. Bernard, Udayappan Subramanian, 40, of Haymarket, Virginia; Joao Jose-Serrara Catarino, 78, of Statesville, North Carolina; Pedro Pablo Reyes-Diaz, 40, of Pembroke Pines, Florida; Alvin Alfonso Contreras , 43, of New Britain, Connecticut; and Reynold Matthew Vaz, 35, a fugitive in Canada were all indicted for allegedly transporting large quantities of cigarettes across state lines for redistribution and sale.
