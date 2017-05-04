Planning commission approves detox ce...

Planning commission approves detox center site

The Martinsburg Planning Commission unanimously approved the site plan for a proposed crisis and detox center in the city at its meeting Wednesday night. The proposed center would be located inside the Buyers Guide building at 415 Wilson Street, off South Raleigh Street in Martinsburg, and would be run as an inpatient program.

