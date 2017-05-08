Melvene Norris

Melvene Norris

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 6 Read more: The Intelligencer

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady F. Norris; a son, Jody S. Norris; two brothers, Leroy and David Riley; three sisters, Flo Miller, Janie Woodzell, and Pat Haught. Survivors include a son, Brent Norris of Porters Falls; a daughter, Jaqueline Hunter of Homosassa, FL; three brothers, Edward Riley of New Martinsville, Bill Riley of Martinsburg, WV, and Robert Riley of OH; a sister, Sara Snavely of Columbus, OH; four grandchildren, Kimberly Glass, David Potts, Devon Norris, Ryan Norris; five great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
is there really a swingers club (Sep '12) 22 min Jack horner 142
Why are all the cops near Camden Park? I know t... 32 min The Responsible N... 12
Huntington Drug Addicts 47 min Zoom 3
Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!! 49 min Silent Majority 16
I poop on the floor again (Nov '15) 1 hr Cornholio 108
Create your own Forum (Jun '15) 2 hr rnk 4,122
od 2 hr wondering 1
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
  1. Egypt
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,912 • Total comments across all topics: 280,899,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC