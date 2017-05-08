Melvene Norris

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Grady F. Norris; a son, Jody S. Norris; two brothers, Leroy and David Riley; three sisters, Flo Miller, Janie Woodzell, and Pat Haught. Survivors include a son, Brent Norris of Porters Falls; a daughter, Jaqueline Hunter of Homosassa, FL; three brothers, Edward Riley of New Martinsville, Bill Riley of Martinsburg, WV, and Robert Riley of OH; a sister, Sara Snavely of Columbus, OH; four grandchildren, Kimberly Glass, David Potts, Devon Norris, Ryan Norris; five great- grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Intelligencer.