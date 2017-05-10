Martinsburg to decide on Library Commission realignment

Martinsburg officials will decide whether to support a proposed shift in representation on the five-person Martinsburg Library Commission to better reflect how the library is publicly financed at the City of Martinsburg council meeting on Thursday. In February, the Martinsburg Council approved a resolution to inform the Berkeley County Council and Berkeley County Board of Education that officials support Delegate John Overington's, R-Berkeley, proposal to shift commission membership from its current 3-1-1 alignment, where Martinsburg has three representatives and Berkeley County and the BOE have one representative a piece.

