Martinsburg to decide on Library Commission realignment
Martinsburg officials will decide whether to support a proposed shift in representation on the five-person Martinsburg Library Commission to better reflect how the library is publicly financed at the City of Martinsburg council meeting on Thursday. In February, the Martinsburg Council approved a resolution to inform the Berkeley County Council and Berkeley County Board of Education that officials support Delegate John Overington's, R-Berkeley, proposal to shift commission membership from its current 3-1-1 alignment, where Martinsburg has three representatives and Berkeley County and the BOE have one representative a piece.
