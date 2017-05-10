Martinsburg to decide on Library Comm...

Martinsburg to decide on Library Commission realignment

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 10 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Martinsburg officials will decide whether to support a proposed shift in representation on the five-person Martinsburg Library Commission to better reflect how the library is publicly financed at the City of Martinsburg council meeting on Thursday. In February, the Martinsburg Council approved a resolution to inform the Berkeley County Council and Berkeley County Board of Education that officials support Delegate John Overington's, R-Berkeley, proposal to shift commission membership from its current 3-1-1 alignment, where Martinsburg has three representatives and Berkeley County and the BOE have one representative a piece.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Huntington Babe Ruth 11 min Wow 11
Patriot EMS is a joke!!! 17 min Wind Feather 3
America Held Hostage Day 114 19 min MarkJ- 5
What happen on river bank in guyandotte 54 min DEADBEEF 6
Tv show folks eating horse and dog meat 1 hr Wtflol 7
Stop Practicing Protectionism and Monopoly In H... 1 hr Wtflol 5
Did poo have corn and peanuts in it 1 hr Fart person 6
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pope Francis
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,994,818

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC