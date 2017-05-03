Martinsburg opts for new police build...

Martinsburg opts for new police building without basement

The City Council opted for the more conservative of two construction options for a new Martinsburg police department building that will save the city an estimated $3.2 million by choosing not to include a basement. By a 5-1 hand count, with council member Mark Baker abstaining, and Jason Baker dissenting, the council reached an informal consensus to move forward with the building plan option without a basement at an estimated $13.1 million at the Martinsburg Council committee meeting Tuesday.

