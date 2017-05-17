Keith Arneson's final gig
Twenty-four years after Keith Arneson and his banjo walked out of boot camp, he played his final gig in uniform Friday night with the U.S. Navy band, Country Current . It was a bittersweet moment for Arneson, and for a few dozen chilly fans who caught the performance at Circa Blue Fest in Martinsburg, WV.
