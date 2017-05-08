In the Know for May 7
The Martinsburg High School Alumni banquet will be held May 27 at the Holiday Inn on Foxcroft Avenue with dinner being served at 6:30 p.m. Banquet tickets may be purchased from Patterson's Drug Store or the Martinsburg Public Library for $20 per person. All checks should be made payable to the Martinsburg High School Alumni Association and alumni are asked to indicate their graduation year when purchasing their tickets.
