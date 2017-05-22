Grand jury issues 27 indictments

Grand jury issues 27 indictments

Saturday May 20 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Berkeley County Grand Jury returned 27 indictments on individuals during the third and final day of the May 2017 term, for a total of 83 returned indictments in three days. Courtney L. Hamill, 18, of Inwood, has been indicted on charges of murder, robbery first degree, two counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery; Kevin C. Hamill, 28, of Winchester, Virginia, has been indicted on charges of murder, robbery first degree, burglary, grand larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery and person prohibited from possession of a firearm; and Destiny A. Baker, 19, of Martinsburg, has been indicted on charges of murder, robbery first degree, two counts of burglary and conspiracy to commit robbery.

Martinsburg, WV

