Grand jury hands down indictments

The May 2017 Berkeley County Grand Jury returned indictments for 25 individuals, including a former employee of the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Detention Center who was indicted on three counts of internet solicitation of a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography on Tuesday. Jonathan Jeremy Alvarez, 27, of Martinsburg, was initially arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for three counts of internet solicitation of a minor and two counts of possession of child pornography in January.

