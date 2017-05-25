Graduates, Deans and Presidents Lists...

Graduates, Deans and Presidents Lists for May 25

Four hundred ninety five students were welcomed as alumni on April 30, 2017, at Eastern Mennonite University's Commencement Ceremony. The following local students graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing: Roberta Cronk, of Martinsburg; Patty Jenkins, of Inwood; and Robin Snyder, of Gerrardstown.

