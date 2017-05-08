Garden Council honors homeowners

Garden Council honors homeowners

Friday May 5 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Pictured, left to right is Dann Stuart , Charles and Kami Seal , Vicki Barnard and Mike Bochinski , David Wilson and Antonio Ramirez , Lori and Edward Schwartz , and Walter Ailes . On April 23, 2017, the Shenandoah Potomac Garden Council held a dinner at the Purple Iris in Martinsburg to recognize and honor the homeowners of the houses that are included in the 62nd House and Garden Tour this year.

