Former Jefferson County School teacher indicted on sex abuse charges

Records show Joel Ziler, 30, of Martinsburg was charged with two counts each of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust and soliciting a minor via computer. The accusations against Ziler came as a result of an investigation into the June 2016 death of Jefferson High School drama teacher Steve Glendenning, which was ruled a suicide.

