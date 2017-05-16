Ex-Martinsburg football standout accepted into drug court
The 22-year-old was ordered to serve a two- to 25-year prison sentence in December after he was arrested in October in connection with the theft of thousands of dollars in jewelry in September from a Martinsburg home and selling the items. According to the Herald Mail, Clinton could be released from custody and placed on home confinement as part of his participation in drug court, but his probation also would have to be reinstated as part of the move.
