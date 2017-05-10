EWVCF awards $98K in scholarships
Thirty-five funds awarded 60 local students with $98,350 for continuing their education at a Scholars & Donors Reception at the Purple Iris in Martinsburg on Thursday night. Most were for in college or college-bound students, some went to home schooled and private school students.
