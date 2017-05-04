Drug trafficking case moved to circui...

Drug trafficking case moved to circuit court

Thursday May 4 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A Martinsburg man who allegedly trafficked approximately one kilo of heroin from Baltimore to the Eastern Panhandle during a four to five week period agreed to waive his case to Berkeley County Circuit Court on Wednesday in exchange for a bond reduction during a preliminary hearing. Christian A. Blunt, 24, was allegedly the kingpin of a large heroin distribution network.

