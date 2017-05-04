Drug trafficking case moved to circuit court
A Martinsburg man who allegedly trafficked approximately one kilo of heroin from Baltimore to the Eastern Panhandle during a four to five week period agreed to waive his case to Berkeley County Circuit Court on Wednesday in exchange for a bond reduction during a preliminary hearing. Christian A. Blunt, 24, was allegedly the kingpin of a large heroin distribution network.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fart Nonsense
|39 min
|Trumpnation
|28
|Last Post Wins! (Jan '11)
|49 min
|Princess Hey
|3,457
|Vinson High School (Sep '12)
|3 hr
|SHOTJOCK
|33
|prostitutes walking Madison Ave (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Blahblah
|97
|Baltimore Street drugs
|5 hr
|Lola
|522
|America Held Hostage Day 107
|5 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|William Alex Gibbs
|5 hr
|Credit card
|61
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC