Doughboy showing age: Statue to be refurbished before move to park

Martinsburg's World War I Doughboy statue is about to get a major makeover. The Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board plans to bring the over 90- year-old statue to a foundry in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where it will have it surfaced refurbished for $5,000 to $10,000.

