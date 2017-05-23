DAR chapter loans original charter to...

DAR chapter loans original charter to courthouse

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 21 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Ye Towne of Bath chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has relocated its original 1932 charter to the Morgan County Courthouse. In a dedication on May 3, the restored document was hung outside the commission meeting room, so it can be viewed by the public.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
5 months and no changes to the Democrat party 9 min pine 18
Donald Trump 50 min Common Sense 66
Baltimore Street drugs 1 hr Lolas mother 654
Gifford Sr @ Davis' (Sep '13) 2 hr Shawn Bowen 24
Women make me sick. 2 hr Shawn Bowen 40
pagans mc (Sep '10) 3 hr NUNYA 206
Stewarts hot dogs HORRID (May '16) 3 hr Shawn Bowen 35
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Pope Francis
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,162 • Total comments across all topics: 281,263,119

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC