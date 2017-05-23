DAR chapter loans original charter to courthouse
The Ye Towne of Bath chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has relocated its original 1932 charter to the Morgan County Courthouse. In a dedication on May 3, the restored document was hung outside the commission meeting room, so it can be viewed by the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|5 months and no changes to the Democrat party
|9 min
|pine
|18
|Donald Trump
|50 min
|Common Sense
|66
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Lolas mother
|654
|Gifford Sr @ Davis' (Sep '13)
|2 hr
|Shawn Bowen
|24
|Women make me sick.
|2 hr
|Shawn Bowen
|40
|pagans mc (Sep '10)
|3 hr
|NUNYA
|206
|Stewarts hot dogs HORRID (May '16)
|3 hr
|Shawn Bowen
|35
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC