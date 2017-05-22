Crime Report for May 19

Crime Report for May 19

Friday May 19 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Michael A. Brown, 33, of Horizon Way in Martinsburg, was arraigned Thursday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession with intent to deliver oxycodone and a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. Brandy Lea Dignazio, 20, of an unknown address, was arraigned Thursday in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for a felony charge of burglary.

