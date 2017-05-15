Crime Report for May 13

Crime Report for May 13

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Martinsburg Journal

Samuel Colton Barnett, 22, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and providing false information to an officer. Terry Darnell Carter, 49, of Janice Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked license for DUI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Information 26 min Jenn 11
Hahaha... turns out it wasn't the Russians 32 min Squidward 31
Anyone Been To Disney ? 37 min Squidward 15
Fart driving home 47 min Judge 1
Topix: Farts or Politics ? 53 min Judie 5
America Held Hostage Day 116 1 hr MarkJ- 10
Sorry Zaphod 1 hr Rhonda 21
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,060,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC