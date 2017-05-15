Crime Report for May 13
Samuel Colton Barnett, 22, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and providing false information to an officer. Terry Darnell Carter, 49, of Janice Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Friday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of driving on a revoked license for DUI.
