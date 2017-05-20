Crime Report for May 10

Crime Report for May 10

William Richard Engle II, 25, of Liberty Street in Martinsburg, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery. Brian L. Gaulke, 49, of Chester, Georgia, was arraigned Tuesday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for misdemeanor charges of DUI and reckless driving.

