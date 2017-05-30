County to join drug suit

Thursday May 25 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Berkeley County Council is joining a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which - if successful - could provide the council funds for its own fight against opioid addiction in the county, officials said during the council meeting on Thursday. By a 3-2 vote, the council passed a motion to join a class action lawsuit against opioid wholesalers in the state.

