County to join drug suit
The Berkeley County Council is joining a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, which - if successful - could provide the council funds for its own fight against opioid addiction in the county, officials said during the council meeting on Thursday. By a 3-2 vote, the council passed a motion to join a class action lawsuit against opioid wholesalers in the state.
