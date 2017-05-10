Cleaning Up: Company to host public open house
Washington - owner-operator of Groves Cleaning Services in Martinsburg - in the past 30 years has tackled everything from a house rug to a crime/trauma scene here in the Eastern Panhandle. To show his appreciation to the company's long standing customer base, Washington will be holding an open house at the company's office at 1798 Winchester Avenue in Martinsburg on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the public, the event will feature free food - and for the first100 attendees - a goodie gift bag.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 113
|18 min
|MarkJ-
|6
|Tv show folks eating horse and dog meat
|35 min
|cook it up
|3
|The smelliest stink you ever let
|1 hr
|Fart Master
|2
|Jennifer bodden and her boyfriend
|2 hr
|GARY
|1
|Tell us if you have ever seen anyone spit in so...
|2 hr
|Miss Thang
|2
|Racin stripes in your panties
|2 hr
|Perv
|2
|Yard Signs on Enslow Blvd
|2 hr
|Fifi
|6
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC