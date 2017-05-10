Cleaning Up: Company to host public o...

Cleaning Up: Company to host public open house

Washington - owner-operator of Groves Cleaning Services in Martinsburg - in the past 30 years has tackled everything from a house rug to a crime/trauma scene here in the Eastern Panhandle. To show his appreciation to the company's long standing customer base, Washington will be holding an open house at the company's office at 1798 Winchester Avenue in Martinsburg on May 26 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Open to the public, the event will feature free food - and for the first100 attendees - a goodie gift bag.

