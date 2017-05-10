City council green lights new police ...

City council green lights new police building

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday May 11 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The City Council has voted to move forward with plans to build a $13.1 million police headquarters and municipal court building at its meeting Thursday night. The council opted for the more conservative of two construction options that will save the city an estimated $3.2 million by not including a basement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
America Held Hostage Day 115 1 min Super Soul 23
How do you like are hollar 5 min Super Soul 5
Drugs in altizer 7 min Super Soul 6
Fat Patty's Gotten Bad (Aug '15) 15 min Ezz 37
Who caused the accident on madison ave today 29 min Gabriel 9
Huntington Babe Ruth 53 min Lol 13
Made my gurlfriend cry in bed 1 hr Big boy 2
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,519 • Total comments across all topics: 281,031,227

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC