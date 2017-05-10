Circa Blue Fest returns to fairgrounds

The three-day bluegrass festival returns to Berkeley County on May 12 to 13 at the Berkeley County Youth Fairgrounds at 2419 Golf Course Road in Martinsburg. "This year the festival features over 13 of the hottest bluegrass acts out there today, including Danny Paisley, the 2016 International Bluegrass Music Association male vocalist of the year," Bluegrass bands will play from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.