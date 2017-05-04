Champion for Youth Dinner: Boys & Gir...

Champion for Youth Dinner: Boys & Girls Club honors Becky Linton

Family and Friends gathered at the Hilton Hotel Thursday to congratulate Becky Linton for becoming the 2017 Champion for Youth winner. The event was hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of the Eastern Panhandle and was sponsored by City National Bank, Rocs Local Market and the WVU Medicine University Healthcare organization.

