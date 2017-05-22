Beginnings: Day report center celebrates first graduation

Berkeley County's Day Report Center awarded certificates on Monday to its first graduating class of 11 students who successfully completed the DRC's substance abuse recovery program. Four of the 11 graduates who attended the ceremony - along with friends and family - received their certificates and a handshake from Day Report Center Director Tim Czaja, who told graduation attendees of his own successful 7-year battle with heroin addiction.

