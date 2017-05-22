Beginnings: Day report center celebrates first graduation
Berkeley County's Day Report Center awarded certificates on Monday to its first graduating class of 11 students who successfully completed the DRC's substance abuse recovery program. Four of the 11 graduates who attended the ceremony - along with friends and family - received their certificates and a handshake from Day Report Center Director Tim Czaja, who told graduation attendees of his own successful 7-year battle with heroin addiction.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|5 min
|Robert
|4,198
|Do you liberals still love Muslims?
|14 min
|MarkJ-
|13
|O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings
|20 min
|MarkJ-
|88
|Hahaha... turns out it wasn't the Russians
|40 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|108
|Is your wife hot
|47 min
|Albert Is A Joke
|17
|This vid sum up LIBERALS PERFECTLY
|1 hr
|tim the toolman t...
|5
|Hey TRUMP TURDS here's a video for YOU
|1 hr
|3CHAINZ
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC