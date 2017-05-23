Bed bug incidents cause frustration f...

Bed bug incidents cause frustration for Cottages of Martinsburg residents

Several residents at the Cottages of Martinsburg, located at 17 Cottage Road, have filed complaints with management and the West Virginia Attorney General's Office about bed bug problems. As many residents struggle to pay the rent, they said they find themselves with the additional cost of treating the bed bug problem that many feel is the responsibility of the landlord.

