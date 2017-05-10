Art show to benefit high school photo programs
Abby Rice, a graduating junior at Martinsburg High School and president of the Martinsburg art club, will be hosting a photography exhibit and silent auction today at the Martinsburg Hub, located in the heart of downtown Martinsburg. There will be about 60 student prints for sale - ranging from still photography to abstract works of art - all submitted by local high school students in the area.
