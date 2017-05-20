2017 West Virginia Dance Festival sch...

2017 West Virginia Dance Festival scholarship winners announced

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History selected two scholarship winners for the 2017 West Virginia State Dance Festival. The recipient of the Friends of West Virginia Culture and History scholarship is Maegan Casimir, and the recipient of the Jerry Rose Scholarship of Excellence is Gillian Wanosky.

