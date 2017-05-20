2017 West Virginia Dance Festival scholarship winners announced
The West Virginia Division of Culture and History selected two scholarship winners for the 2017 West Virginia State Dance Festival. The recipient of the Friends of West Virginia Culture and History scholarship is Maegan Casimir, and the recipient of the Jerry Rose Scholarship of Excellence is Gillian Wanosky.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What happen on river bank in guyandotte
|1 hr
|looking
|3
|Fat Patty's Gotten Bad (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|YouCantBeSerious
|28
|Finally, Comey is out! Yay!!!!
|1 hr
|-zaphod-
|73
|Create your own Forum (Jun '15)
|2 hr
|ALWAYSLOVEMOLLIEU...
|4,132
|America Held Hostage Day 111
|3 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|America Held Hostage Day 110
|3 hr
|Silent Majority
|23
|Women make me sick.
|3 hr
|Phantom
|23
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC