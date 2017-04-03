WWII pilot to be reinterred in hometown
Family relatives from as far away as Alaska will be attending the ceremony, said Bart Rogers, historian of the Eastern Regional Airport. Born in Darkesville in 1916, Atkinson was killed on Oct. 29, 1941 while conducting a test pilot run with the Flying Tigers, a volunteer fighter group during World War II.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|special metals is closing tube and bar mills! i...
|3 min
|sigh
|119
|Overdoses
|9 min
|ateplumupwithigno...
|96
|Man Buns being cut off at a rapid pace.
|18 min
|The Dinner bun
|3
|who od'ed at sheetz
|37 min
|Mephistohpeles
|21
|facebook now hits #1reason for divorce!!!!
|40 min
|Mephistohpeles
|7
|Baltimore Street drugs
|1 hr
|Lol
|255
|America Held Hostage Day 71
|2 hr
|MarkJ-
|8
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC