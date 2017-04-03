Wienke sentenced to 18 months
A former Department of Homeland Security analyst was sentenced to 18 months incarceration Monday for unlawfully making firearms, according to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Jonathan Leigh Wienke, 46, of Martinsburg, was convicted for unlawfully making a firearm attachment by United States Magistrate Judge Robert W. Trumble in December 2016.
