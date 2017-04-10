VA - SMedical Center hosts mini-games for veterans
A record number of veterans participated in the annual mini-games at the Martinsburg Veterans Administration Medical Center on Saturday. The competition is designed to prepare local and regional veterans for the 2017 National Veterans Golden Age Games , one of the largest senior sports events in the nation.
