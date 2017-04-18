Two parents arrested for overdosing b...

Two parents arrested for overdosing behind softball field

Two parents from Berkeley County were arraigned Monday in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for felony charges of child neglect after allegedly overdosing behind the youth softball field on Ridge Road North in Hedgesville on March 20. Angel Dawn Holtz, 35, of Lillian Way in Martinsburg, and Christopher Charles Schlidt, 32, of Michigan Drive in Falling Waters, were allegedly supervising three children at the softball field when the incident occurred. According to a criminal complaint, Holtz and Schlidt were at their children's practice when they overdosed on heroin behind the field.

