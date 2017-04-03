Torch Lighting
Penny Horner, a six-year cancer survivor from Martinsburg, center, holds a torch as Shepherd University students Michelle Joseph and Andrew Potts light it at opening ceremonies on Friday afternoon in downtown Shepherdstown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wreck on SV Bridge
|11 min
|Dr salvino calatari
|3
|Spring Valley bridge wreck
|14 min
|Dr salvino calatari
|5
|church near city mission that gives free meals?
|27 min
|just sayin
|16
|Robin Here. Any questions?
|1 hr
|Wouldntouliketoknow
|45
|prostitutes walking Madison Ave (Aug '15)
|1 hr
|Mark J
|96
|stripper (May '10)
|2 hr
|Fred
|2
|best website to find fwb? (Nov '12)
|5 hr
|Chuck Spears
|24
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC