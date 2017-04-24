Taking Off: Airborne Church looks to be pillar of community
From left, Tina Combs, Jill Upson, Pastors Kevin and Beth Green, Cambra Green, Ethan Green, Emily Schiano DiCola and Mario DiCola cut the ribbon during a ceremony to open the new Airborne Church on Friday morning in Martinsburg. The lobby and atrium of the new Airborne Church is seen Friday morning in Martinsburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mountwest staff harassment
|32 min
|Trucknutz
|3
|How long has recovering dopehead been doing del...
|1 hr
|Get real
|10
|America Held Hostage Day 100
|1 hr
|MarkJ-
|4
|my ex wanted me to fist him (Jan '14)
|2 hr
|Kimmie
|44
|Huntington area cheapskates
|2 hr
|The Real Long Ric...
|42
|Baltimore Street drugs
|5 hr
|Dollar Tree Girl
|447
|katie stewart
|5 hr
|Wow
|2
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC