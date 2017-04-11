Shute trial still on for late June

Shute trial still on for late June

Tuesday Apr 11

A triple murder trial remains scheduled for late June in Morgan County following a status hearing Tuesday in Berkeley Springs. Erick Shute, 32, of Great Cacapon, is accused of what police called the ambush-style slayings of three men last June.

Martinsburg, WV

