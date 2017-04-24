Shining Stars: Work Exploration rewar...

Shining Stars: Work Exploration rewards hard work

Business leaders, churches, Berkeley County School administrators, proud parents and teachers came together Wednesday for the 10th annual Work Exploration Program recognition reception at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg. It is an annual event that allows the hard working students and the businesses where they have worked to be awarded for another successful year.

