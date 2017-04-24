Representatives reflect on session, l...

Representatives reflect on session, look to budget

The state representatives of the Eastern Panhandle gathered at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg on Thursday morning for the annual Legislative wrap-up forum. Although the representatives are home after the end of the regular session, the governor has called them back to Charleston on May 4 to solve the issue of the budget - a major topic at Thursday's forum.

Martinsburg, WV

