Representatives reflect on session, look to budget
The state representatives of the Eastern Panhandle gathered at the Holiday Inn in Martinsburg on Thursday morning for the annual Legislative wrap-up forum. Although the representatives are home after the end of the regular session, the governor has called them back to Charleston on May 4 to solve the issue of the budget - a major topic at Thursday's forum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baltimore Street drugs
|40 min
|Dollar Tree Girl
|447
|katie stewart
|46 min
|Wow
|2
|Melissa Missy Roberts
|52 min
|Doris
|27
|Haley Blake
|1 hr
|mym
|8
|Zack Cremeans
|1 hr
|mym
|14
|Results Company/TLK
|2 hr
|NO ONE CARES!!!!
|5
|William Alex Gibbs
|2 hr
|Truth
|27
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC