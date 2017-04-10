Reflecting on the Cross
The Rev. Nathaniel Wright carries the cross along West Martin Street toward downtown Martinsburg on Friday, followed by multiple parishioners and ministers from the Berkeley County Ministerial Association, during the Good Friday Cross Walk.
