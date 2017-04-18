Potomac Edison to trim trees along lines

Potomac Edison to trim trees along lines

Potomac Edison is trimming trees along its service lines in the Eastern Panhandle to reduce power outages caused by falling trees and limbs, a company spokesman said. Tree contractors to date have trimmed more than 600 miles of distribution and transmission lines in Potomac Edison's service areas as part of its $39 million vegetation management program for 2017.

