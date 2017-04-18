Potomac Edison to trim trees along lines
Potomac Edison is trimming trees along its service lines in the Eastern Panhandle to reduce power outages caused by falling trees and limbs, a company spokesman said. Tree contractors to date have trimmed more than 600 miles of distribution and transmission lines in Potomac Edison's service areas as part of its $39 million vegetation management program for 2017.
