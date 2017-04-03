Police & Court Report for April 4

A Martinsburg man was sentenced to three years incarceration Monday for unlawful possession of a firearm, according to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen Marwin Uriah Wilson, 28, was previously a convicted felon in Berkeley County. Wilson was previously charged with unlawful wounding, and he admitted to possessing a .9mm pistol in March 2016.

