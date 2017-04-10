Police & Court Report for April 11

Police & Court Report for April 11

A Martinsburg man was charged with felony strangulation of his wife Sunday, and he is being held at Eastern Regional Jail on $10,000 bond. Wendell Dernell Dillow, 30, of Alec Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned in Berkeley County Magistrate Court for allegedly attempting to strangle his wife during a domestic dispute.

