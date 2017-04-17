Police and Court Report for April 12
A Martinsburg man pled guilty Tuesday for a firearm violation in Berkeley County, according to Acting United States Attorney Betsy Steinfeld Jividen. Michael Eugene Decker, 37, of Martinsburg, was indicted on Feb. 22 by a federal grand jury in Elkins for a charge of armed career criminal act.
