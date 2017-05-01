Plea deal reached for former juvenile...

Plea deal reached for former juvenile detention center guard

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 28 Read more: Martinsburg Journal

A former employee of the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Detention Center accepted a plea agreement reached by the state Friday in regards to a charge of solicitation of a minor by computer in August 2016. James Cameron Coates, 48, of Pennsylvania Avenue in Martinsburg, told the Berkeley County Circuit Court that he posted an ad for oral sex on Craigslist and arranged to meet a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old male behind Berkeley Plaza in Martinsburg in August 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Martinsburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Perturbed by high gasoline prices? (Article in ... (Sep '08) 16 min Cryme A River 107
Baltimore Street drugs 57 min Jeff fuller 491
Shooting west end last week 1 hr Moreland Eskew 9
Women that cheat and lie to their family at home 2 hr Smdh 19
Did Hillary apologize in her interview today? 3 hr Ha Ha 5
Leah Hickman (Sep '13) 4 hr Yot 42
O'Reillys gone and FOX still leads in ratings 5 hr -zaphod- 56
See all Martinsburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Martinsburg Forum Now

Martinsburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Martinsburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Martinsburg, WV

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,732,526

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC