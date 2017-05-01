Plea deal reached for former juvenile detention center guard
A former employee of the Vicki V. Douglas Juvenile Detention Center accepted a plea agreement reached by the state Friday in regards to a charge of solicitation of a minor by computer in August 2016. James Cameron Coates, 48, of Pennsylvania Avenue in Martinsburg, told the Berkeley County Circuit Court that he posted an ad for oral sex on Craigslist and arranged to meet a law enforcement officer posing as a 15-year-old male behind Berkeley Plaza in Martinsburg in August 2016.
