Playground proposed for airport

5 hrs ago Read more: Martinsburg Journal

The Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board gave the go ahead to pursue talks with the Eastern Regional Airport about building an aviation themed park on airport grounds. The MBCPR board meeting on Tuesday gave executive director R. Stephen Catlett the OK to continue discussions with airport officials about establishing a park on an estimated one acre site at the airport.

