Playground proposed for airport
The Martinsburg-Berkeley County Parks and Recreation Board gave the go ahead to pursue talks with the Eastern Regional Airport about building an aviation themed park on airport grounds. The MBCPR board meeting on Tuesday gave executive director R. Stephen Catlett the OK to continue discussions with airport officials about establishing a park on an estimated one acre site at the airport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
Add your comments below
Martinsburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|America Held Hostage Day 94
|2 min
|MarkJ-
|4
|Fresh Fart Tuesday
|24 min
|Poopoo tofuu youyou
|4
|Cant understand the freshfart, poo lover onhere
|26 min
|Poopoo tofuu youyou
|1
|Poop
|30 min
|Poopoo tofuu youyou
|10
|HPV Causes Several Different Cancers
|32 min
|Salty dog
|4
|Why are all the Pawn Shops in Huntington CLOSING?
|42 min
|Brutis
|27
|Sheetz Westend
|1 hr
|Brenda Stone
|6
Find what you want!
Search Martinsburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC