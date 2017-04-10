Overdoses continue to be issue for EMS personnel
Martinsburg's emergency medical services reported two drug overdose deaths during March, according to an overdose report released by the Martinsburg Fire Department Monday. The EMS responded to 16 overdose calls and provided 25 doses of Narcan in March, said Lt.
