Morning garage fire in city ruled a complete loss
Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning a fire broke out in a garage at 63 Medmonton Road in Martinsburg. Firefighters from Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Bedington Volunteer Fire Department, Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department responded.
Read more at Martinsburg Journal.
