Morning garage fire in city ruled a complete loss

1 hr ago

Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday morning a fire broke out in a garage at 63 Medmonton Road in Martinsburg. Firefighters from Baker Heights Volunteer Fire Department, Bedington Volunteer Fire Department, Berkeley County Emergency Ambulance Authority and Shepherdstown Volunteer Fire Department responded.

