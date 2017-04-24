Model UN wins awards at conference
Members of Shepherd University's Model UN include, from left, Alyson Hehr, Wheeling; Daniela Powers, Inwood; Karen Paiz, Silver Spring, Maryland; Rebecca Kamp, Martinsburg; Desiree Rose, Hedgesville; and Danielle Marple, Inwood; back row, Dr. Aart Holtslag, assistant professor of political science and Model UN advisor; Rebecca Jerome, Marlington; Jackson Muse, Fairfax, Virginia; Devin Spinks, Summersville; Mikayla Duhaime, Saratoga Springs, New York; and Gabrielle Hess, Martinsburg. SHEPHERDSTOWN - Shepherd University's Model United Nations team won three awards at the Southern Regional Model United Nations Conference March 30-April 1 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
