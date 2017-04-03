Middle school teacher arrested for ha...

Middle school teacher arrested for having firearm on school grounds

Tuesday Apr 4

Arthur George Vogel Jr., 34, of Grove Farm Lane in Martinsburg, was arraigned in Jefferson County Magistrate Court for two felony counts of possessing a deadly weapon on premises of an educational facility. A Charles Town Middle School student allegedly saw a firearm inside Vogel's vehicle and told the principal Monday.

Martinsburg, WV

